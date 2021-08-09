Advertisement

Behavioral health company launches mental health app

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Telehealth became a popular word at the beginning of the pandemic. A recent study by The Recovery Village found that 87% of workers experienced mental health symptoms in the last 6 months and 93% of workers would consider using an employer-provided app for treatment.

More organizations are leaning on telehealth during the pandemic. Krista Park Berry is the Director of the Breast Care Helpline at Susan G. Komen.

“To connect newly diagnosed patients to family and loved ones to the support and reinforcement that they may need and first and foremost really be there to help answer questions and support individuals on their breast cancer journey,” Berry said.

Berry said a big part of that is mental health. She said the need for those services has increased since the beginning of the pandemic.

“From is it okay for me to go get a screening,” Berry said. “To is it safe for me to go get a treatment, am I at risk because of my diagnosis.”

Advanced Recovery Systems, a behavioral healthcare provider, is launching a new app in hopes of addressing the growing need for mental health services.

"What we are trying to do with NOBU, which is our new application is we have a lot of clinal content that we are supplying people," Angela Phillips, Clinical Content Manager at Advanced Recovery Systems said.

The Recovery Village surveyed 2,000 U.S. workers and found that 87 percent reported mental health symptoms and 52 percent have been diagnosed or treated.

"Within the application to we are really growing that telehealth piece, so we want to make sure that we are adding support to the network of providers out there and really being able to tap into more insurances,” Phillips said.

