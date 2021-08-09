Bowden to lie in repose at FSU campus, Capitol

A public funeral will be held for legendary former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden, who died Sunday at the age of 91.

Funeral and memorial services were announced Sunday for the man who led the Seminoles to two national championships and finished second on the all-time major college football wins list.

There will be two opportunities for family, friends and fans to pay their respects to Bowden in Tallahassee.

The first will be Friday afternoon when Bowden will lie in repose at Florida State's Coyle E. Moore Athletics Center on the grounds of Doak S. Campbell Stadium at Bobby Bowden Field.

A public funeral service for Bowden will also be held Saturday morning at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, home of the Florida State men's and women's basketball teams.

Also of note is that Bowden, who coached 34 seasons at FSU, will lie in honor at the Capitol rotunda Saturday. He is believed to be the first Florida citizen granted such a distinction.

Bowden will be laid to rest in his home state of Alabama.

Below is the complete schedule of services:

Friday, Aug. 13:

10-1 p.m. Bowden will lie in honor in the Capitol rotunda

2-7 p.m. Bowden will lie in repose at the Coyle E. Moore Athletics Center (open to the public)

Saturday, Aug. 14:

11 a.m. Public funeral service for Bowden at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center (doors open at 9:30 a.m.)

Sunday, Aug. 15:

4-6 p.m. Bowden will lie in repose at the Reid Chapel on the campus of Samford University in Alabama (open to the public)

Family-only burial service to follow in Trussville, Ala.

The family is asking that, in lieu of flowers, charitable contributions be made to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at 8701 Leeds Road, Kansas City, MO 64129.

