Deputies investigate shooting death near Vero Beach

Indian River County detectives were investigating a homicide Sunday south of Vero Beach.

No one has been arrested in connection with the crime, nor have authorities identified the victim, Sheriff Eric Flowers said.

Deputies were called to a home along the 4300 block of Fifth Street Southwest about 3:45 p.m. Sunday after a 911 call of a man down.

"When they arrived, they found a subject with a gunshot wound who ultimately passed at the hospital," Flowers said.

Flowers said deputies then went up to the open door of the home because they believed they heard someone inside and a SWAT situation ensured.

"We brought in our SWAT team and attempted to secure the residence and, at this time, there was no one inside," Flowers said.

Investigators were talking to family and friends as evidence was being collected from the home.

The stretch of Fifth Street Southwest at 43rd Avenue was closed Sunday night but was expected to be reopen for the Monday morning commute.

Anyone with information is asked to call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.

