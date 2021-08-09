Advertisement

Epstein accuser sues Prince Andrew, citing sex assault at 17

In this Aug. 27, 2019 file photo, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a sexual assault victim, speaks...
In this Aug. 27, 2019 file photo, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a sexual assault victim, speaks during a press conference outside a Manhattan court in New York. British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested by the FBI, Thursday, July 2, 2020 on charges she helped procure underage sex partners for financier Jeffrey Epstein. Among the most sensational accusations was a claim by one Epstein victim, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, that Maxwell arranged for her to have sex with Britain's Prince Andrew at her London townhouse.(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — One of Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime accusers sued Prince Andrew on Monday, saying he sexually assaulted her when she was 17.

Lawyers for Virginia Giuffre filed the lawsuit in Manhattan federal court.

In a statement, Giuffre said the lawsuit was brought under the Child Victims Act to allege she was trafficked to him and sexually abused by him.

“I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me,” she said. “The powerful and rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions. I hope that other victims will see that it is possible not to live in silence and fear, but to reclaim one’s life by speaking out and demanding justice.

“I did not come to this decision lightly,” she added. “As a mother and a wife, my family comes first — and I know that this action will subject me to further attacks by Prince Andrew and his surrogates — but I knew if I did not pursue this action, I would be letting them and victims everywhere down.”

According to the lawsuit, the prince abused Giuffre on multiple occasions when she was under the age of 18.

It said that on one occasion, the prince sexually abused her in London at the home of Ghislaine Maxwell when Epstein, Maxwell and Prince Andrew forced her to have sexual intercourse with the prince against her will.

On another occasion, Prince Andrew sexually abused Plaintiff in Epstein’s New York mansion, the lawsuit said.

Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges in Manhattan federal court, where she faces trial in November.

Epstein, 66, took his own life in a federal jail in Manhattan in August 2019, a month after he was arrested on sex trafficking charges.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 1 seriously injured in early Sunday crash on Florida's Turnpike
Deputies investigate shooting death near Vero Beach
Fla. awards $3.5 million to Port St. Lucie to spur job growth
Back to school event held in Lake Worth Beach
Xavien Howard, Dolphins come to terms on restructured contract

Latest News

Half the US Population is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19. (Source: CNN Newsource)
US health officials to release new COVID-19 data
FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Senate Dems unveil $3.5T budget for social, climate efforts
COVID cases are surging as kids head back to the classroom.
COVID cases surge as kids head back to school
COVID forces The IDEAL School in Royal Palm Beach to close after 28 years