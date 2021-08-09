Former first lady defends herself against Rose Garden tweet

Former first lady Melania Trump has a different perspective when it comes to the White House Rose Garden.

Trump defended herself Sunday after NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss took to Twitter to criticize her renovations to the Rose Garden.

"Evisceration of White House Rose Garden was completed a year ago this month, and here was the grim result -- decades of American history made to disappear," Beschloss tweeted Saturday, along with a picture of the garden.

Evisceration of White House Rose Garden was completed a year ago this month, and here was the grim result—decades of American history made to disappear: @dougmillsnyt pic.twitter.com/78OqjkoOPt — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) August 7, 2021

But the official Twitter account for the Office of Melania Trump claimed Sunday that Beschloss "has proven his ignorance by showing a picture of the Rose Garden in its infancy."

The tweet went on to call Beschloss "dishonorable" and included a different picture of the Rose Garden.

.@BeschlossDC has proven his ignorance by showing a picture of the Rose Garden in its infancy. The Rose Garden is graced with a healthy & colorful blossoming of roses. His misleading information is dishonorable & he should never be trusted as a professional historian. https://t.co/LU243SANF1 pic.twitter.com/PuVOSjxx5w — Office of Melania Trump (@OfficeofMelania) August 8, 2021

Trump was criticized for her changes to the Rose Garden, which she revealed in August 2020.

A Change.org petition to revert the Rose Garden renovations has garnered more than 82,000 signatures as of Monday morning.

