Jupiter senior eagerly awaits return to in-person learning

When students return to full in-person classes, for some it will be the first time since March 2020.

Lauren Klein has her first day of senior year at Jupiter High School mapped out.

She's thinking about normal high school senior things.

"I told my friend I'd pick her up because before I've never had a car, so she would drive me literally everywhere," Klein said.

It's a sense of somewhat normal after her choice to do online classes all last school year.

"I feel more confident interacting, versus like, unmuting myself on a computer. Because everyone is muted and then when you unmute, You're like, 'Uh, I have a question,' and it's a little awkward," Klein said.

Like many Palm Beach County families, last school year Klein decided to steer clear of the possibility of contracting coronavirus and continue online learning.

Looking back, she said it seems like ages ago.

"March [2020], when it first happened, felt like forever. I feel like I was a different person back then and now it's new, and I'm going back to school. I just know it's going to fly right by," Klein said.

Klein is captain of the Jupiter High School dance team.

Just getting back to regular competition and even the ups and downs of a school year will be welcome.

"Interacting with everyone. Because, when you're online, you see their screen, but you don't get to see them in person and talk to them about, 'Ugh that test was horrible,'" Klein said.

She's hoping big-ticket, lifelong memory events happen as planned this year.

"Hopefully I get to go to my senior prom and wear the big dress and take all the pictures because that's something you show your kids when you're older," Klein said. "If that doesn't happen then I'm going to have to show them masks, COVID. It's going to be a different story."

