Advertisement

Lieutenant governor to speak at Keiser University

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez will be joined by local and state officials for an event in West Palm Beach on Monday.

Nuñez is visiting Keiser University to celebrate the recent passage of the "Every Child a Swimmer" legislation, which encourages parents to register their children for swim lessons.

Monday's event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

During Monday's visit, Keiser University leaders are also expected to announce plans to launch a fundraising campaign to build an Aquatic Center and Olympic swimming pool at their flagship campus in West Palm Beach.

The university said the new aquatic center will help bring world-class events to the region.

Other state leaders who are expected to attend the event include:

  • State Sen. Lori Berman, D-Boynton Beach
  • State Rep. Patricia Williams, D-Fort Lauderdale
  • State Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, D-Parkland
  • State Rep. Dan Daley, D-Sunrise
  • State Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada

Florida Fire Marshall Julius Halas and representatives from the Palm Beach County Sports Commission and the International Swimming Hall of Fame are also expected to be in attendance for the announcement.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

1 killed, 1 seriously injured in early Sunday crash on Florida's Turnpike
Deputies investigate shooting death near Vero Beach
Fla. awards $3.5 million to Port St. Lucie to spur job growth
Back to school event held in Lake Worth Beach
Xavien Howard, Dolphins come to terms on restructured contract

Latest News

'Canes QB scores sponsor deal with Florida Panthers
Marlins' Brinson target of fan's racial slur in Colorado
Palm Beach Co. officials to hold COVID briefing at 4 p.m.
Teacher of 50 years offers advice for time of transition