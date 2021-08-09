Lieutenant governor to speak at Keiser University

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez will be joined by local and state officials for an event in West Palm Beach on Monday.

Nuñez is visiting Keiser University to celebrate the recent passage of the "Every Child a Swimmer" legislation, which encourages parents to register their children for swim lessons.

Monday's event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

During Monday's visit, Keiser University leaders are also expected to announce plans to launch a fundraising campaign to build an Aquatic Center and Olympic swimming pool at their flagship campus in West Palm Beach.

The university said the new aquatic center will help bring world-class events to the region.

Other state leaders who are expected to attend the event include:

State Sen. Lori Berman, D-Boynton Beach

State Rep. Patricia Williams, D-Fort Lauderdale

State Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, D-Parkland

State Rep. Dan Daley, D-Sunrise

State Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada

Florida Fire Marshall Julius Halas and representatives from the Palm Beach County Sports Commission and the International Swimming Hall of Fame are also expected to be in attendance for the announcement.

Scripps Only Content 2021