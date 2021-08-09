LIVE: Palm Beach Co. officials to hold COVID briefing

WATCH LIVE BELOW:

Palm Beach County officials are holding a news conference Monday afternoon on the latest local actions related to COVID-19.

Mayor Dave Kerner is being joined by staff at the county's emergency operations center.

The mayor said the lowest vaccination rates among county residents are located in the Glades community along with an area of central Palm Beach County from Hypoluxo to Northlake Boulevard.

Dr. Alina Alonso said the July Fourth holiday was a "super spreader" event in Palm Beach County and across the country with cases continuing to climb.

"The difference between the increases in cases after the Fourth of July last year and what we're seeing now is that the cases starting going down July 17 last year," Alonso said. "This year our cases continue to climb."

Kerner said last week that they are monitoring hospital capacity and the growing number of COVID-19 admissions.

Cases of COVID-19 have surged in Florida this summer, prompting officials to continue to push for vaccinations and minimize the spread of the delta variant.

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County opened an additional testing and vaccine site Friday in Palm Springs.

