Lt. governor emphasizes swim safety during Keiser visit

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez was joined by local and state officials for an event in West Palm Beach on Monday.

Nuñez visited Keiser University to celebrate the recent passage of the "Every Child a Swimmer" legislation, which encourages parents to register their children for swim lessons.

"There are so many issues that are nonpartisan, and this is absolutely one perfect example of that," Nuñez said.

Citing the Florida Department of Health, the lieutenant governor said in the first three months of this year that 19 children have drowned.

During Monday's visit, Keiser University leaders announced plans to launch a fundraising campaign to build an Aquatic Center and Olympic swimming pool at their flagship campus in West Palm Beach.

The university said the new aquatic center will help bring world-class events to the region.

Other state leaders who are expected to attend the event include:

  • State Sen. Lori Berman, D-Boynton Beach
  • State Rep. Patricia Williams, D-Fort Lauderdale
  • State Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, D-Parkland
  • State Rep. Dan Daley, D-Sunrise
  • State Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada

Florida Fire Marshall Julius Halas and representatives from the Palm Beach County Sports Commission and the International Swimming Hall of Fame were also in attendance for the announcement.

