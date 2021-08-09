Advertisement

Palm Beach Co. officials to hold COVID briefing at 4 p.m.

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Palm Beach County officials will hold a news conference Monday afternoon on the latest local actions related to COVID-19.

Mayor Dave Kerner will be joined by staff at 4 p.m. at the county's emergency operations center.

Kerner said last week that they are monitoring hospital capacity and the growing number of COVID-19 admissions.

Cases of COVID-19 have surged in Florida this summer, prompting officials to continue to push for vaccinations and minimize the spread of the delta variant.

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County opened an additional testing and vaccine site Friday in Palm Springs.

