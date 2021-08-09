Palm Beach Co. officials to hold COVID briefing at 4 p.m.

Palm Beach County officials will hold a news conference Monday afternoon on the latest local actions related to COVID-19.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus

Mayor Dave Kerner will be joined by staff at 4 p.m. at the county's emergency operations center.

Kerner said last week that they are monitoring hospital capacity and the growing number of COVID-19 admissions.

Cases of COVID-19 have surged in Florida this summer, prompting officials to continue to push for vaccinations and minimize the spread of the delta variant.

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County opened an additional testing and vaccine site Friday in Palm Springs.

