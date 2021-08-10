Advertisement

City of Stuart considers final approval for Costco, 378 apartments

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The decision to permanently approve a Costco and 378 apartment units had Stuart city commissioners debating into the late hours Monday night.

The proposed development would be located along Kanner Highway just south of Martin County High School.

"The high schoolers shouldn't have to deal with all the traffic and the safety issues which will arise," said one resident.

The proposed Costco is approximately 160,000 sqft.

The project also includes space for a couple of restaurants.

"Your vote will change the face of our city forever," said one resident. "There's no going back."

"It would be beneficial I believe and serve many people not only in the Stuart community but in neighboring communities also," said another resident.

Among the top concerns were the riddance of natural vegetation and wildlife.

"Destroy wetlands and have a negative effect on many small local businesses," said one resident.

Others said the new store would be beneficial to small businesses.

"I think it's a great place for small businesses because they can buy tools that they need and items that they will need," said one resident.

The new retail center will bring approximately 175 jobs to the city.

"It's just a wise decision and I ask you to consider welcoming them," said another resident.

If approved, it is unclear when the construction of the development would be completed.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

1 killed, 1 seriously injured in early Sunday crash on Florida's Turnpike
Deputies investigate shooting death near Vero Beach
Fla. awards $3.5 million to Port St. Lucie to spur job growth
Former first lady defends herself against Rose Garden tweet
Back to school event held in Lake Worth Beach

Latest News

Another school district defies mask mandate ban as classes resume
Back to school: What you need to know as classes start
Behavioral health company launches mental health app
Wellington doctors say changing minds on COVID-19 vaccine still slow