Precautionary lockdown lifted at Boca Raton High School
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A precautionary lockdown at Boca Raton High School has been lifted Tuesday afternoon, according to the police department.
The Boca Raton Police Department tweeted the update at 12:48 p.m. and said "all is okay."
The lockdown was put in place just after noon after police said a student possibly brought a weapon on campus.
School spokeswoman Claudia Shea said school police did a sweep of the school. Shea said the student who they thought may have a weapon actually did not attend school Tuesday.
Tuesday is the first day of classes in Palm Beach County.
