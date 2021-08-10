Rockies say fan yelled at mascot, but Marlins player hears racial slur

The Colorado Rockies said a fan was yelling the name of team mascot Dinger and not a racial slur. The Black player who was batting at the time isn't so sure.

Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson said he didn't hear the fan shouting during Sunday's game at Coors Field. But a day later, he'd reviewed the tape and had a different opinion.

"So I watched the video at least 50 times in the past 15-16 hours," Brinson said on a Zoom call before Monday night's game at San Diego. "I watched it a lot, especially when I heard that he said Dinger instead of the N-word."

"I personally -- this is again my personal opinion -- I personally keep hearing the N-word," he said. "It's not that I want to hear it. I never want to hear it. Personally, I've never been called that in person to my face on the baseball field, outside the baseball field, ever, so I don't know what my reaction would be if I got called that."

"But to now, saying that again, I haven't talked to the Rockies or that fan personally," he said. "If that's the case, then I'm sorry for any backlash or anything he's getting right now."

Brinson hit a home run and a single and scored twice Monday night in an 8-3 loss to the Padres.

The Rockies said Monday that the fan, who was not identified, was actually hollering at the club's purple, polka-dotted dinosaur mascot.

"After a thorough investigation that included calls, emails and video clips from concerned fans, media and broadcast partners, the Colorado Rockies have concluded that the fan was indeed yelling for Rockies mascot Dinger in hopes of getting his attention for a photo, and there was never any racial slur that occurred," the team said in a statement.

