St. Lucie Co. deputies perform checks on sex offenders

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office has been working to make sure sex offenders in the county are complying with the law.

Chief Deputy Brian Hester announced Tuesday the results of Operation Watchful Eye.

The sheriff's office and United States Marshals Service in eight days paid a visit to the more than 550 offenders in the county.

Officials said 16 people were arrested for felony violations, mainly failure to register.

Two men are wanted, including one person who Hester said cut off his ankle monitor.

"Our kids in our community are our most valuable asset. So we tend to, a lot of the times during the summer months before school, do these operations," said Chief Deputy Brian Hester of the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said they typically perform compliance checks about four times a year.

If you know the whereabouts of the wanted men, Richard Lee Carter and Joshua Daniel Brown, contact the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

