St. Lucie Schools superintendent speaks on face masks, virtual learning

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
St. Lucie students head back to school Tuesday. At the moment, the district is all in-person learning. So the question is, what's the mask policy?

"We're highly recommending parents to put masks on their children but that is a parent's choice," St. Lucie Schools Superintendent Wayne Gent said.

In fact, the district can't make it less than a parent's decision given Governor DeSantis' executive order that forbids mandates.

Gent believes parents have a tough decision to make. but he believes parents should do their homework when it comes to facial coverings.

"I don't think there's anything wrong with airing on the side of caution to make sure your children are protected," he said.

With positivity rates rising, the next question is, will virtual learning be implemented again?

Gent said right now there's no virtual option.

"What we'll be doing in our district is if a child tests positive and has to go home or if a student has to be quarantined then we've got a computer we'll give them. There's an online platform. It's called "Canvas" and they can follow, not their teacher but their lessons," he said.

The St. Lucie School District is responsible for roughly 40,000 students. Gent said staff and teachers are not required to wear masks. He said, however, he is urging everyone to get vaccinated.

"If we have to make tough decisions we're ready to make those as well. But we want to see those boys and girls tomorrow coming getting dropped off," he said.

