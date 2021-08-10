Students return to fully renovated Riviera Beach school

As students arrive at Washington Elementary School in Riviera Beach to start the new school year, they'll be walking onto a brand new campus.

The school underwent a complete renovation over the past year, to now feature state-of-the-art buildings and technology.

Originally built in the 1960s, the school district said the campus, located at 1709 W. 30th St., was in need of a full face lift.

The campus underwent "extensive modernization," according to the district. The one-story elementary school has room for more than 500 pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students.

The administration building was renovated, along with the media, arts, music and skills lab. Several other buildings are new construction, including classrooms, the cafeteria, kitchen, physical education shelter and more.

Families will also notice a new parent drive and visitor parking, teacher and overflow parking, service drive, lighting, playgrounds, play court, fields and more.

The school also has a new principal, Dr. Vernicka Rolle-Murray.

Superintendent Mike Burke also visited the campus on the first day of school.

The total project budget was $24 million with the cost of construction at $18 million.

