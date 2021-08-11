Advertisement

Homicide victim's body found lying in road near West Palm

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Investigators said a shooting victim was found dead lying in a road Wednesday morning near West Palm Beach.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred just after 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Flamingo Court and Holly Road.

Deputies said they responded to the scene regarding a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

When they arrived, they found a dead man in the road next to a white scooter.

The sheriff's office said the vehicle fled the scene before deputies arrived. They also later determined the victim had been shot.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to sheriff's office spokeswoman Teri Barbera.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

