Hospitals trying to keep up with COVID-19 patients, mayor says

Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner said Wednesday local hospitals are trying to keep up with COVID-19 patients.

"The bulk of the hospitals in this county are at a very difficult point in the COVID-19 battle," Kerner said.

The mayor said he is in contact with medical officials and says no hospitals are turning away patients.

New data from the Florida Hospital Association reports another 2,000-plus admissions, jumping statewide COVID hospital beds to over 15,000.

At Palms West Hospital in Royal Palm Beach, a spokesperson said they are handling a surge in unvaccinated patients and are now reviewing staffing and scheduling procedures and are bringing in additional nurses from other areas within their company to help handle the surge.

Earlier this week, medical officials from JFK Medical Center said they are at capacity, forced to expand their emergency room by over two dozen beds, and are looking at alternatives as the numbers climb.

The county’s mayor said many hospitals are looking at adding space and all emergency rooms are open.

"Don’t delay medical care. Don’t delay going to the hospital. I can tell you from my personal perspective because of what is going on with COVID-19, I would do everything I can to stay out of the hospital. That includes getting vaccinated, which I am," Kerner said.

