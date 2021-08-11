Advertisement

Man indicted on capital murder in slaying of 4-year-old Dallas boy found dead on street

FILE - This photo provided by the Dallas County Jail, in Texas, shows Darriynn Brown.
FILE - This photo provided by the Dallas County Jail, in Texas, shows Darriynn Brown.(Dallas County Jail via AP File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas man accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old boy who was found dead on a Dallas street has been indicted on a capital murder charge.

The Dallas Morning News reports 18-year-old Darriynn Ronnell Brown was indicted Monday by a Dallas County grand jury in the slaying of Cash Gernon.

Authorities said surveillance video showed a man lifting the sleeping child from his bed and forensic evidence linked Brown to his death.

Brown’s attorney said he expects Brown to be found incompetent to stand trial after a mental evaluation.

Dallas County prosecutors have not said whether they will seek the death penalty.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Fred has formed in Caribbean; path remains toward Florida
City of Stuart gives final approval for Costco, 378 apartments
CDC revises Florida's COVID-19 data: 15,322 more cases, 16 deaths
Precautionary lockdown lifted at Boca Raton High School
Locked out issue hitting some Florida unemployment accounts

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Senior pastor George Davis is hoping more people at his church will get vaccinated.
COVID-19 death toll 7 among Fla. church members; pastor blames vaccine misinformation
Student loan payment pause extended
President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill from the East Room of the...
LIVE: Biden makes remarks on jobs agenda; For Biden and senators, a sense that ‘world was watching’ progress on $1T infrastructure bill
FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Top Dem sees tough pathway for $3.5T social, climate plans