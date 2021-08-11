Senate passes trillion-dollar infrastructure bill

The Senate approved a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill Tuesday. Billions will go towards modernizing roads, bridges, improving the nation's electric vehicle charging stations to high-speed internet systems.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Gregg Weiss spoke with WPTV about a number of issues, like broadband.

"In the past, there was a $50 a month fund available so that low-income households could attain internet services for their households. Though the amount has been dropped from $50 to $30 per month in this legislation it expanded who's going to be eligible for it," he said.

When it comes to general infrastructure Weiss says we have a lot of work that needs to be done.

"We have bridges that need additional maintenance and we have roads that need to be expanded and some that have been built yet," he said.

Weiss said his message to Congress is clear and to the point.

"My message to Congress is to please get this passed because your local communities, your states, we all need these resources. This is going to be transformative for our nation," he said

Weiss said making these investments will bring jobs to the area. He also said the infrastructure bill will allow our nation to compete in the 21st century, and this bill is a down payment on that.

For Florida's bridges information, click here or visit the Florida Department of Transportation website for more.



