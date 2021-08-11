Advertisement

St. Lucie Public Schools passes mask requirement with optional opt-out from parents

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

St. Lucie Public Schools passed a mask requirement with an optional opt-out from parents during a school board meeting Tuesday.

Masks will remain optional but strongly recommended for staff.

Superintendent Wayne Gent said it will be decided in the next 48 hours how parents will be able to 'opt-out,' whether with a written note or online.

St. Lucie Public Schools are responsible for about 40,000 students. Gent said staff and teachers are not required to wear masks. He said, however, he is urging everyone to get vaccinated.

"If we have to make tough decisions, we're ready to make those as well," he said. "But we want to see those boys and girls tomorrow coming getting dropped off."

Gent said, right now, there's no virtual option.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Deputies investigate shooting death near Vero Beach
City of Stuart gives final approval for Costco, 378 apartments
COVID-19 forces Royal Palm Beach school to close after 28 years
Tropical Storm Fred expected to form Tuesday
Precautionary lockdown lifted at Boca Raton High School

Latest News

Teachers resign following mask mandate decision
Senate passes trillion-dollar infrastructure bill
CDC revises Florida's COVID-19 data: 15,322 more cases, 16 deaths
Jobseekers 'unprecedented' job market, tools to help employers