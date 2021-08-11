'Traveler confidence' brings more jobs, some may require a Skill Up

You’re seeing a lot more traffic on the roadways and it has nothing to do with school back in session. AAA Florida says traveler confidence has increased by 36 percent. And that equates to jobs. But do you have the skills?

At the Atlantic Coast Enterprise Jiffy Lube in Delray Beach, the vehicles flow in like the traffic on Atlantic Avenue. And that’s where you’ll find Roberto Noschese whose been working with the company since high school.

“I ensure drivers get back on the road safely,” said Noschese. “I protect their vehicle and the person.”

And there are a lot more vehicles Jiffy Lube’s in Palm Beach County are dealing with, so much so there’s 50 light-duty mechanics, service advisors, assistant managers, and store managers needed immediately.

”Our business is customer service. Our product just happens to be oil changes,” said Jon Crego, ACE Jiffy Lube employee, training and development team member.

Jeffy Lube 1.PNG

These positions are part of the over 5,500 currently open in the county.

”In this environment, a lot of people are looking for a new career or maybe a step up in their current job to a higher-level position,” said Tom Veenstra CareerSource Palm Beach County vice-president of administration.

New to CareerSource is Skill Up Palm Beach County, free self-paced online courses, programs, and certifications spanning 200 occupations.

”From transportation to IT and retail,” Veenstra said.

And he also said the free service should help more workers embrace the adjustment.

Jiffy Lube.PNG

”Some jobs aren’t coming back because of COVID, so they need to start looking at other options,” Veenstra said.

”It’s pretty critical to invest some time on yourself to get the credit so you can actually make something better for yourself tomorrow,” said Carlton Tineus, ACE Jiffy Lube training manager.

Meanwhile back at Jiffy Lube, Roberto is preparing for his own change: a promotion to a service advisor.

”It feels amazing it feels like you have potential within the company,” Noschese said.

And they’re looking for more Roberto’s to flow in — like the vehicles.

”It’s worth the investment working for this company,” he said.

If you're interested in working at one of 14 Jiffy Lubes in Palm Beach County that are hiring, no experience is necessary you can apply here.

Also, if you'd like to learn more about Skill Up Palm Beach County, click here. You can take as many courses as you want for free for 180 days.



