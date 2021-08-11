Tropical Storm Fred moving into Dominican Republic as track remains toward Florida

Tropical Storm Fred is moving into the Dominican Republic on Tuesday afternoon and is expected to have some effects on our weather in South Florida over the weekend.

According to the 2 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Fred has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving west-northwest at 16 mph.

The latest NHC track shows Fred holding onto its tropical storm status as it brushes by Cuba on Friday, then moving toward Florida over the weekend.

Impacts will most likely start late Friday and into the weekend. The storm could bring us gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and some tornadoes. Right now, there's a low chance of seeing tropical storm force winds in South Florida.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, parts of coastal Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast are out of Fred's cone of uncertainty.

Tropical Storm Fred, 2 p.m. on Aug. 11, 2021.

WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Kahtia Hall said the system will move toward Florida by Saturday morning. The NHC has the system approaching Florida as a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, Hall said.

"If we are gonna feel any impacts, the timing of this looks maybe late Friday, Saturday, Sunday," Hall said. "Rain chances for the weekend up to 80%."

WPTV First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle said rain squalls will pick up on Saturday with gusty winds at possibly 40 mph. Peak winds will be overnight Saturday into sunrise Sunday.

Weagle said widespread damage is very unlikely, but power outages are possible. Isolated damage is possible since there will be a tornado threat.

"Flooding is the main threat. Total rainfall through Monday could exceed our monthly average of five to eight inches," said Weagle.

