Advertisement

Boynton Beach police watching for speeders in school zones

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

With the first week of school underway, Boynton Beach Police Officers are out patrolling to help keep your kids safe.

They are especially watching for speeders in school zones. In fact, police say on the first day of school Tuesday, Boynton Beach officers wrote nearly 40 speeding citations for drivers going above 20 mph in a school zone. The highest speed was 54 mph with the driver facing a fine of more than $600.

Officers will be out at Citrus Cove Elementary school this morning keeping a watchful eye on drivers.

With all students back for in-person learning, there are more cars, buses, and kids on the roads.

Last school year, Boynton Beach Police say they wrote almost 1400 citations and warnings for speeding in school zones, and hope to decrease that number this year.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Tropical Storm Fred has formed in Caribbean; path remains toward Florida
Tropical Storm Fred moving into Dominican Republic as track remains toward Florida
CDC revises Florida's COVID-19 data: 15,322 more cases, 16 deaths
Homicide victim's body found lying in road near West Palm
Locked out issue hitting some Florida unemployment accounts

Latest News

St Lucie Public Schools will require staff members to wear masks indoors
Job crawl held in Delray Beach for the hospitality industry
Former Digital Domain CEO invests in Crystal Palace FC
Lawmakers fundraising for schools violating mask mandate ban