Job crawl held in Delray Beach for the hospitality industry

Marianne Baker is sitting with a potential employer. She's been out of work the entire pandemic.

"I had a job right before the pandemic hit. I had just lost that one and then I was doing house cleaning and things like that. And then the pandemic hit and everybody was on lockdown," she said.

Baker and others are at a Florida Food and Beverage Workers Association job crawl.

"We have 10 interview stations that represent over 50 South Florida restaurants from West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and everywhere in between," event organizer Paul Dudley said.

At one station there's "Bru's Room Sports Grill." Travis Cox said the well of employees in his industry has completely dried up. He plans to hire on-the-spot qualified candidates.

"If I get two qualified candidates I'll consider today a success," he said.

And then there's Rachel Horn who represents Rocco's Tacos, Elisabetta's to City Oyster, and Sushi. She said the hospitality industry has gotten very competitive.

"There are a lot more restaurants looking for the same employees than before. It's now very much an employee market where employees can shop around and sort of find the best deal," she said.

Baker said she's ready to get back to work even though she's a bit concerned with the rise in positive cases of COVID in Palm Beach County.

"I myself have been vaccinated. So I want to protect myself I also want to protect those around me," she said.

