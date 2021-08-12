Port St. Lucie billboard pays tribute to Bobby Bowden

A billboard paying tribute to legendary former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden was on display Thursday morning in Port St. Lucie.

The electronic billboard could be seen at the corner of U.S. Highway 1 and Southeast Lennard Road, across from the Walmart.

It reads: "Bowden 29-21," signifying his year of birth and death.

The sign acknowledges the late Florida State coach, who died Sunday at the age of 91.

This electronic billboard paying tribute to former Florida State legend Bobby Bowden is located near U.S. Highway 1 and Southeast Lennard Road in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Bowden's son announced last month that his father had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, days after Bowden told the Tallahassee Democrat that he had a terminal condition.

A spokeswoman for Clear Channel, which owns the billboard, couldn't immediately say how many more Bowden billboards were on display or how they came to be in the first place.

The College Football Hall of Fame coach led the Seminoles from 1976-2009, winning 12 Atlantic Coast Conference championships and two national titles during his 34 seasons at FSU. He finished second on major college football's all-time wins list with 377 victories.

Florida State head football coach Bobby Bowden receives a congratulatory hug after the Seminoles defeated Nebraska 18-16 in the Orange Bowl, Jan. 1, 1994, in Miami.

Bowden will lie in honor at the old Florida Capitol building in Tallahassee from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. His body will then lie in repose from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Coyle E. Moore Athletics Center on the grounds of Doak S. Campbell Stadium at Bobby Bowden Field.

A public funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

