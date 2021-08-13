Advertisement

Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith dies

FILE - Nanci Griffith performs during the ACLU Freedom Concert Oct. 4, 2004, in New York....
FILE - Nanci Griffith performs during the ACLU Freedom Concert Oct. 4, 2004, in New York. Griffith, the Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter from Texas whose literary songs like “Love at the Five and Dime” celebrated the South, has died. She was 68. A statement from her management company on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, confirmed her death, but no cause of death was provided.(JULIE JACOBSON | AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nanci Griffith, the Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter from Texas whose literary songs like “Love at the Five and Dime” celebrated the South, has died. She was 68.

A statement from her management company on Friday confirmed her death, but no cause was provided.

“It was Nanci’s wish that no further formal statement or press release happen for a week following her passing,” Gold Mountain Entertainment said in a statement.

Griffith worked closely with other folk singers, helping the early careers of artists like Lyle Lovett and Emmylou Harris.

Griffith was also known for her recording of “From a Distance,” which would later become a well-known Bette Midler tune. That cover appeared on her first major label release, “Lone Star State of Mind” in 1987.

