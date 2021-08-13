Advertisement

Indian River County declares state of emergency over COVID-19 pandemic

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Indian River County has declared a local state of emergency because of the rising COVID-19 cases.

County Administrator Jason Brown announced Friday the declaration allows the county to access additional state resources to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

In a written statement, a county spokesperson said the state of emergency "does not directly impact individuals or businesses in Indian River County."

