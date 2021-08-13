‘Jeopardy!’ champ Matt Amodio’s analytic style is a winner

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Amid the ruckus over the new host of “Jeopardy!”, contestant Matt Amodio has methodically scooped up resounding victories and a place in the quiz show’s hall of fame.

The Yale University doctoral candidate in computer science had landed high on the list of all-time top “Jeopardy!” winners with more than $500,000 in prize money.

Matt Amodio now trails behind Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer at #3 for highest winnings in regular season play! pic.twitter.com/4NmqmC9gu7 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) August 13, 2021

Amodio won a number of games so decisively that they were runaways.

He says his varied knowledge comes largely from being an avid reader.

He takes an analytic approach to the quiz show, always replying “What is ....?” to all questions and making big bets only if they won’t affect his playing another day.

