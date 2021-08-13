Palm Beach County Health District shows up at 'Clematis by Night'

Lebert Gordon is filling out paperwork to get his second Pfizer shot.

"I was listening to the 5 O'clock news and I actually see you here beside the bus. And you said they are giving the shot here and it's for free. So I decide to walk down here and get my second shot," he said.

Thursday, "Clematis by Night" is being held. So the Palm Beach Health Care District decided to set up its mobile vaccine unit.

"Making it as convenient as possible. Come down get the free shot. It's super easy and get it in your arm and be done with it," Raphael Clemente with the Downtown Development Authority said.

He said they're really trying to entice the folks who work in the hospitality industry in downtown West Palm Beach.

"A lot of people who work in the restaurant/hospitality industry that are in public-facing positions in our community have yet to get a shot," he said.

What is available?

"We will provide Pfizer vaccines, two shots vaccines for all people 12 years of age and older. And we also have Johnson and Johnson vaccines for people 18 and older. It's a one-shot vaccine," Dr. Belma Andric with the Palm Beach County Health District said.

She said this isn't the district's first go around.

"This is the second time that we are doing at the entertainment district here at Clematis by Night. The first time we gave 200 vaccines," she said.

This time attendance was far smaller than last time. Mr. Gordon was but a handful of people who showed up.

"At first, I was a bit nervous but because of what I'm seeing going on right now with things flaring up bad I thought I better go get the vaccine," he said.

The district will be back at "Clematis By Night" on Aug. 19 with their mobile vaccine unit.

