Petition seeks to reverse Delray's decision on Old School Square

A battle is brewing along Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach.

WPTV reported earlier this week on a dispute that could oust the nonprofit that operates Old School Square.

Thousands of people are now having their say with a new petition.

Most people who know Delray Beach think of Old School Square as much a part of the city as any place else.

"That's been here since before all these restaurants and shops were," said one resident.

"It's a fantastic place. ... It's wonderful," said another resident.

All those good feelings about the cultural center on Atlantic Avenue were shaken this week when some city leaders, in a dispute over an audit, voted to oust the nonprofit that has run Old School Square for decades.

Old School Square contains a museum and hosts concerts that included Jimmy Buffett earlier this year.

"There's anger. There's heartache. There's a little bit of everything," said Holland Ryan, the chief operating officer of Old School Square.

On Thursday, he put together the petition to keep the lease.

By Friday afternoon, the petition had received more than 2,000 signatures.

"Our board, our staff, we have all been here over 20 years. It's a place we love, a community we love. It's a thing we want to see preserved," Ryan said.

It's unclear how long the fight over Old School Square will continue.

However, the people and the organization that have been running it for over 30 years said the fight is just beginning.

