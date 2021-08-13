Port St. Lucie animal shelter adopts out its longest resident

The longest ‘temporary’ resident at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County has finally found his forever home.

‘Cole’, a pit bull mix believed to be about 5-years-old, was brought to the city of Port St. Lucie’s no-kill shelter in 2019.

His new owner said he was found tied to a tree and children threw rocks at him.

Cole had been bypassed by prospective adopters for 2 years.

The shelter’s Executive Director, Melissa McInturff, said she and her staff worked hard to find Cole a home.

McInturff said the longer dogs are in the shelter or in a kennel, they do not always “show” as well.

Cole would bark and jump in his kennel but was a completely different dog when he could get out, have space, and show his personality.

Tiffany Bateman said her husband volunteered at the shelter. When they heard Cole’s story, they had to bring him home.

“I think the dogs when they’re in the shelter, they’re stressed. There’s so much going on, they can’t be a real dog there. He is so relaxed, so at home here," Bateman said. "He’s like the best dog. There’s nothing like a shelter dog, so if you can go to the shelter and just give one an opportunity and take one home, you won’t be disappointed.”

Now, Bateman said Cole is adjusting to his home and his new ‘sister.’ He sleeps most of the day, plays hard, and Bateman said he is smart, sweet, and enjoys sleeping in her bed.

McInturff encourages people to ask to see a dog outside of its kennel when considering adopting.

The shelter also has a few dogs approaching their one-year marks at the shelter which McInturff is hopeful will soon have an outcome like Cole’s.

You can learn more about adopting at the shelter's website.



