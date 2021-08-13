Spread of coronavirus remains a concern at start of new school year

The spread of coronavirus remains a big concern as students start a new school year.

On Friday, the Palm Beach County School District said more than one thousand students were told to stay home because of possible COVID exposure.

In Tallahassee, a Florida judge filed a lawsuit stating Governor DeSantis order violates the state's constitution.

RELATED: 800+ Florida doctors send letter demanding Gov. Ron DeSantis repeal anti-mask order

The judge gave the governor a Monday deadline to file a motion to dismiss the case. The judge said he expects to make a ruling on whether to dismiss the case by next Thursday. If the case is not dismissed, hearings will start the following Monday.

On Friday evening, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona also sent a letter to DeSantis and State Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to allow school districts to make their own mask decisions. To read the letter, click here.



