State's coronavirus deaths rise 73.9% in week to 1,071; cases up 151,746 at 12.6%

Florida's coronavirus cases increased by 12.6% in one week to a record 151,764, which is 21,680 daily, and a daily record 25,991 most recently, as deaths rose by 73.9% to 1,071 in one week, which is 153 average daily, and 209 most recently. Also, the weekly first-time daily positivity rate surged to 19.3% one week after 18.9, according to the weekly report by the Florida Department of Health released Friday afternoon.

The state hospitalizations hit a record 15,840 but the state's vaccination rate for adults getting at least one dose reached 71.6% and 50% fully vaccinated among all Florida residents though only people `12 and older are eligible.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now only reflecting the date of occurrence for cases and deaths rather than when reported to the Florida Department of Health. It can take several days or even weeks for the state to receive a report of a death. The CDC has been revising the previous cumulative totals as more data are reported but that was not done in Friday's report.

The state has never listed increases on its since disbanded website and reports as media outlets, including WPTV, did the math each day.

The most recent increases were determined by subtracting the CDC cumulative figure from the state total. For Wednesday, deaths rose by 357. The state hasn't said whether it has had a backlog of deaths and cases.

Florida reported 286 deaths occurred on dates in the past week, including 29 Thursday. And new cases were a previous record 24,869 Wednesday then 23,933 Thursday.

The three-week cases increase 496,110 and two weeks 397,105.

Daily cases have exceeded 8,000 daily since July 15, 12,000 since July 21, 15,000 since Aug. 2. Compared with the previous week's increases, deaths are up 455 and cases were 17,013, which is 2,430 daily.

Florida is dominating the U.S. in the most weekly coronavirus statistics: 67% more than No. 2 Texas in cases and behind No. 2 Texas in deaths by 100.

On June 4, Florida switched to weekly reports from daily -- the first state in the nation reporting any data every seven days. In addition, the state's dashboard was removed, as well as current hospitalization data. Michigan and Ohio, which are in the top 10 for most deaths, reports deaths only a few days per week.

The CDC lists the seven-day moving average of a record 21,662. Until recently, the record was 17,568 over seven days was on Jan. 8.

According to data received by the CDC Friday, U.S. deaths rose 804 with Florida at 3.4% and cases were up 140,144, with Florida accounting for 18.5%.

The first-time daily positivity rate was 7.8 five weeks ago. The state has considered 5.0% or less the ideal rate. The daily record was 23.38% on Dec. 28.

The state, which is the third most-populous with 16.5% of the population, reported 40,766 residents have died from coronavirus, which is fourth in the nation, and there are 2,877,214 cases, which ranks third. The CDC lists the totals as 40,584 deaths and 2,877,393.

Florida is behind No. 1 California, with 64,037 deaths, as well as No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas. California has leads in cases at 3,980,172 cases, ahead of Texas, which is the only other state to surpass 3 million cases.

In the previous week deaths increased by 616 after 409, 282, 231, 172, 213, 217, 290 and 280.

The new cases in the state over one week were 151,415, which is different than 151,764 increase because of revisions.

The overall first-time positivity rate is 19.3%, up 0.2% in one week.

The most deaths in one day: 242 on Aug. 5. The seven-day high was 1,589 on Aug. 6.

Deaths reached as high as 1,358 weekly (194 daily) on Aug. 3, 2020.

The state reports don't include nonresidents' deaths and cases.

The weekly reports don't list deaths for each county but include other data:

Palm Beach County: Cases: 179,852 residents (16,335 new). First-time positivity average in past week: 17.8%.

St. Lucie County: Cases: 35,680 resident (2,029 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 25.4%

Martin County: Cases: 15,692 residents (651 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 18.1%

Indian River County: Cases: 16,378 residents (1,010 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 23.5%

Okeechobee County: 5,029 residents (260 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 29.3%.

Broward County: 295,646 residents (14,675 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 16.5%.

Miami-Dade County: 583,845 residents (21,561 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 12.4%.

In other data, the state reported there are 10 deaths under 16 (increase of two) and 312,934 cases (289,419 previous week). At the other extreme, for 65 and older there are 32,870 deaths (32,186 previous week), which is 80.6% of total) and 381,619 cases (364,390 previous week), which is 13.3% of total.

The state's mortality rate (cases vs. deaths) was 1.4%, dropping 0.1% in a week, including 8.6% for 65 and older but less than 1% in younger ages except 1.8% for 60-64. It is 1.7% in the United States and 2.1% worldwide.

In deaths per million, Florida is 1,887 (24th in nation), U.S. 1,922, world 558.4. New York, which represents 8.8% of the deaths in the nation, has 2,797 per million, second behind New Jersey at 3,003.

Florida's deaths are 6.4% of the total infections in the U.S. and 7.8% of the cases, according to the CDC. The state comprises 6.6% of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, 2020, Florida's total has surged to 13.4% of the state's 21.48 million population, seventh in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is third at 696.7 with Louisiana No. 1 at 848.4 and Mississippi No .2 at 772.7, according to the CDC.

Florida is third in total tests at 33,969,862. Some people have taken more than one test.

In the past week, there were 310,178 tests, which is 44,311 daily. On Dec. 23 there were a record 150,587 tests.

Hospitalizations have been increasing dramatically to 15,840 compared with 15,796 the day before and 4,262 on July 10 with the record until recently 10,179 on July 23, 2020, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health. Of the 254 hospitals reporting, 27.06% are occupied with COVID-19 patients and 85.56% (47,436) with all patients of the 59,490 total beds. The day before 253 hospitals reported data.

In state vaccination data from the CDC, 71.8% of Florida's population 18 and older has had at least one dose (12,378,023) and 59.9% fully vaccinated (10,333,997). President Joe Biden had set a nationwide goal of 70% vaccinated by July 4 with at least one dose by adults and the current figure is 71.6. Totally vaccinated is 61.5%.

Twenty-one states (same as last week) achieving the 70% standard are Vermont (85.8%), Hawaii (86.1%), Massachusetts (85.5%), Connecticut (83.5%), New Jersey (81.1%), Maine (80.7%), New Mexico (80.8%), Rhode Island (80.4%), California (80.0%), Pennsylvania (80.0%), Maryland (79.1%), Washington (78.5%), New York (77.3%), Illinois (76.3%), New Hampshire (76.2%), Virginia (75.2%), Delaware (74.1%), Colorado (73.4), Minnesota (73.1%), Oregon (73.1%), Florida 71.8. The two worst percentages: Mississippi at 53.4% and Wyoming 53.4%.

Also reaching the benchmark are Puerto Rico (79.5%), Guam (77.5%), District of Columbia (76.9%).

For those 12 and older in Florida, 69.7% had at least one dose (13,015,072) and the complete series is 57.5% (10,745476,).

For the total population, the percentage is 60.6% (13,022,776) and the complete series is 50.0% (10,746,993).

