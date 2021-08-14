Fort Lauderdale police office passes away from COVID-19

A Fort Lauderdale police office has tragically passed away after experiencing complications from COVID-19, the department announced on Saturday.

In a news release, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department said Officer Jennifer Sepot contracted COVID-19 and experienced complications related to the virus.

Officer Sepot had been with the department since April of 2017 and was assigned to the Road Patrol Division.

Sepot is survived by her husband and young child.

Scripps Only Content 2021