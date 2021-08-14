Fred strengthens back to Tropical Storm; Grace speeding through the Caribbean

The remnants of `Fred regained tropical storm status Sunday over the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 11 a.m., the storm is moving toward the north-northwest near 12 mph with maximum sustained winds at 40 mph.

Fred is expected to bring heavy rainfall, possible flooding, and storm surge to the Florida Panhandle through Tuesday. Tropical storm conditions are also expected in the Panhandle on Monday.

A Storm Surge Warning has been issued for the coast of the Florida Panhandle from Indian Pass to Steinhatchee River.

A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for the coast of the Florida Panhandle from Navarre to the Wakulla/Jefferson County line.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Coast of the Florida Panhandle from the Alabama/Florida border to Navarre.

Fred is expected to make landfall in the Florida Panhandle Monday evening.

FRED SUNDAY.PNG

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Grace -- which formed early Saturday morning -- is bringing squally weather to the Lesser Antilles on Saturday. Heavy rainfall across the Lesser and Greater Antilles will be a concern in the coming days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

GRACE.PNG

As of the 11 a.m. advisory, Grace remains disorganized as it moves south of Puerto Rico packing winds near 40 mph. The storm is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph.

On the forecast track, the center of Grace will move over Hispaniola on Monday, near or over eastern Cuba on Tuesday, and near or over west-central Cuba on Wednesday.

Grace's projected path has shifted farther south as of 5 p.m., putting all of Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast out of the storm's long-range cone of uncertainty next week. Any potential impacts in South Florida won't be felt until mid-week, forecasters said.

"We will likely see some impacts," Wentzel said. "We are expecting a relatively typical summertime pattern of active storms each and every day."

Wentzel said Grace is expected to follow a similar track to Fred and thus could get sheared apart over the mountains of Hispaniola on Tuesday and Wednesday. She added that, as of now, Grace is not expected to intensify past a tropical storm.

"It could affect us here in South Florida as we head toward Thursday morning," said WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Steve Villanueva. "Winds at that time around 50 miles per hour."

Villanueva said most of the computer models keep Grace to the south of Florida and on the weaker side as it interacts with land and wind shear. He added that Grace will take the same track as Fred and will have lots of hurdles to deal with including land masses and wind shear, so intensification will be limited.

Tropical Storm Grace, 5 p.m. on Aug. 14, 2021.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Meanwhile, a Flood Watch remains in effect for Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties until 8 p.m. Sunday as the remnants of Fred pass to the west of Florida's peninsula.

Fred is forecast to make landfall in the Pensacola area on Monday.

Scripps Only Content 2021