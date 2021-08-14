Advertisement

Heavy rain causes floods in parts of the Treasure Coast

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Heavy rain has caused flooding in parts of the Treasure Coast Friday evening.

"The combination of Fred over Cuba and an upper low in the Gulf is setting off flooding in some areas," WPTV First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle.

Weagle said Port St. Lucie and Palm City saw 5 to 7 inches of rain tonight and a Flood Warning was in effect for those areas until 12:15 a.m.

Flooding in Martin County
Flooding in Martin County

"A Flood Watch is in effect all weekend for the entire area. An isolated severe storm or tornado is possible on Saturday. Rain squalls will still be around on Sunday," added Weagle. "Fred is forecast to move toward the Panhandle all weekend and strengthen to a tropical storm again. Tropical Depression Seven is forecast to become Tropical Storm Grace on the weekend.

Stuart police warned drivers not to drive through standing water.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

800+ Florida doctors demand DeSantis repeal anti-mask order
Port St. Lucie animal shelter adopts out its longest resident
Homicide victim's body found lying in road near West Palm
Tropical Storm Fred has formed in Caribbean; path remains toward Florida
Man shot in stomach at West Palm Beach apartment complex

Latest News

Pet detective helping to find a stolen Yorkie
DeSantis among hundreds to pay their respects to Bobby Bowden
Treasure Coast doctor explains what you need to know about booster vaccines for COVID
Volunteer casting call for Maltz Jupiter Theatre grand opening season