Heavy rain causes floods in parts of the Treasure Coast

Heavy rain has caused flooding in parts of the Treasure Coast Friday evening.

"The combination of Fred over Cuba and an upper low in the Gulf is setting off flooding in some areas," WPTV First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle.

Weagle said Port St. Lucie and Palm City saw 5 to 7 inches of rain tonight and a Flood Warning was in effect for those areas until 12:15 a.m.

Flooding in Martin County

"A Flood Watch is in effect all weekend for the entire area. An isolated severe storm or tornado is possible on Saturday. Rain squalls will still be around on Sunday," added Weagle. "Fred is forecast to move toward the Panhandle all weekend and strengthen to a tropical storm again. Tropical Depression Seven is forecast to become Tropical Storm Grace on the weekend.

Stuart police warned drivers not to drive through standing water.

Turn your car around if you encounter water covering the road.



Be especially cautious at night, when it is harder to recognize standing water on the road. pic.twitter.com/ub1EQetVQn — Stuart Police Dept. (@cityofstuart) August 14, 2021

Old Palm City is flooded. This is overflow coming from a pond off Mapp road onto 29th street. Careful driving! @WPTV pic.twitter.com/RmLbXZFphK — Savanah Resnik (@SavanahResnik) August 14, 2021

