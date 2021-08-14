LIVE RADAR: Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as Fred weakens to tropical wave

WATCH LIVE RADAR:

Fred weakened on Saturday to a tropical wave while moving over Cuba, but is expected to redevelop on Sunday over the Gulf of Mexico.

The system is bringing rounds of rain to parts of South Florida on Saturday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for parts of eastern Palm Beach County, including West Palm Beach south to Lake Worth, because of the remnants of Fred.

Remnants of Fred, 2 p.m. on Aug. 14, 2021.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Grace -- which formed early Saturday morning -- is not very well organized but is producing tropical storm force winds, according to the 2 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Grace is moving quickly westward toward the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

The storm is forecast to move over the Leeward Islands by Saturday night, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by Sunday, and the Dominican Republic by Monday.

South Florida remains in Grace's cone of uncertainty, but any potential impacts won't be felt until mid-week, forecasters said.

"It could affect us here in South Florida as we head toward Thursday morning," said WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Steve Villanueva. "Winds at that time around 50 miles per hour."

Villanueva said most of the computer models keep Grace to the south of Florida and on the weaker side as it interacts with land and wind shear. He added that Grace will take the same track as Fred and will have lots of hurdles to deal with including land masses and wind shear, so intensification will be limited.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Meanwhile, a Flood Watch remains in effect for Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties until 8 p.m. Sunday as the remnants of Fred pass to the west of Florida's peninsula.

"The forecast still calls for Fred to become a tropical storm as we head into the next 24 hours or so," Villanueva said. "As this system starts to push up toward the north, we're gonna start to see that storm system develop once again into a tropical storm."

Villanueva said that with more of a westerly track, there won't be much wind for us in South Florida. We will have periods of locally heavy rain on Saturday as squalls move across the area. Some of the individual thunderstorms could produce gusty winds and an isolated tornado is possible.

Our viewing area could get roughly two to four inches of rain over the weekend, according to Villanueva.

Fred is forecast to make landfall in the Pensacola area on Monday.

