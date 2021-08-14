Advertisement

More than 200 dead in Haiti earthquake

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Haiti's civil protection agency says at least 227 people have been killed and hundreds are injured and missing after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the country just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter of the quake on Saturday was 125 kilometers (78 miles) west of the capital of Port-au-Prince.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry says the quake caused deaths and damage in various parts of the country.

People in the capital felt the tremor and many rushed into the streets in fear, although there did not appear to be damage there. The impoverished country is vulnerable to earthquakes and hurricanes.

