More tributes to Bobby Bowden expected at public memorial service
The Bobby Bowden tributes will continue Saturday when a capacity crowd packs Florida State's basketball arena to say goodbye to the school's legendary former football coach.
A public memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee. It can be seen live on Seminoles.com.
Hundreds of people paid their respects to the father of FSU football Friday as Bowden lay in repose inside the old Florida Capitol and later FSU's Coyle E. Moore Athletics Center attached to Doak S. Campbell Stadium at Bobby Bowden Field.
Bowden died Sunday at the age of 91.
Gov. Ron DeSantis and first lady Casey DeSantis escorted Bowden's widow and family members as they made their way inside the rotunda, where the casket of the legendary Florida State football coach lay in honor.
Ann Bowden sat in a chair near the closed casket of her husband as she was greeted by fans, friends, former players and coaches.
Bowden's sons, ULM football coach Terry Bowden and former Clemson coach Tommy Bowden, stood nearby.
A hearse then carried Bowden's casket to the Coyle E. Moore Athletics Center on the Florida State campus.
Outgoing FSU President John Thrasher escorted the Bowden family past the life-sized statue of Bowden outside the football stadium.
The crystal football trophies from Bowden's 1993 and 1999 national championship teams were placed on either side of the casket.
No cameras were allowed inside, where more fans and former players arrived.
Among the former players in attendance were 2000 Heisman Trophy winner Chris Weinke, former quarterback Wally Woodham, former wide receiver and current Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam and former cornerback Bobby Butler, who grew up in Delray Beach.
A makeshift memorial for Bowden could be seen at Florida State's sod cemetery.
DeSantis directed U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff Friday outside the Leon County Courthouse, Tallahassee City Hall and the Florida Capitol.
