More tributes to Bobby Bowden expected at public memorial service

The Bobby Bowden tributes will continue Saturday when a capacity crowd packs Florida State's basketball arena to say goodbye to the school's legendary former football coach.

A public memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee. It can be seen live on Seminoles.com.

Hundreds of people paid their respects to the father of FSU football Friday as Bowden lay in repose inside the old Florida Capitol and later FSU's Coyle E. Moore Athletics Center attached to Doak S. Campbell Stadium at Bobby Bowden Field.

Bowden died Sunday at the age of 91.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and first lady Casey DeSantis escorted Bowden's widow and family members as they made their way inside the rotunda, where the casket of the legendary Florida State football coach lay in honor.

Today Bobby Bowden lies in honor in the Florida Capitol, and we celebrate his great legacy of leadership, faith, and family. pic.twitter.com/qvpbA6Q1tP — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 13, 2021

Ann Bowden sat in a chair near the closed casket of her husband as she was greeted by fans, friends, former players and coaches.

First lady Casey DeSantis, center, pays her respects to Ann Bowden as Gov. Ron DeSantis stands by the casket of her husband, longtime Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden, as he lies in honor in the Florida Capitol, Friday, Aug 13, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla.

Bowden's sons, ULM football coach Terry Bowden and former Clemson coach Tommy Bowden, stood nearby.

A hearse then carried Bowden's casket to the Coyle E. Moore Athletics Center on the Florida State campus.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife, Casey, stand with Ann Bowden, rear left, as the casket containing her husband, longtime Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden, is carried up the stairs in the Florida Capitol, Friday, Aug 13, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla.

Outgoing FSU President John Thrasher escorted the Bowden family past the life-sized statue of Bowden outside the football stadium.

Jeff and Cindy Bowden, right foreground, escort their mother, Ann Bowden, past the statue of longtime Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden as he lies in repose at FSU's Coyle E. Moore Athletics Center, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla.

The crystal football trophies from Bowden's 1993 and 1999 national championship teams were placed on either side of the casket.

No cameras were allowed inside, where more fans and former players arrived.

Among the former players in attendance were 2000 Heisman Trophy winner Chris Weinke, former quarterback Wally Woodham, former wide receiver and current Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam and former cornerback Bobby Butler, who grew up in Delray Beach.

A makeshift memorial for Bowden could be seen at Florida State's sod cemetery.

Doug Mannheimer, who has maintained the Florida State Seminoles' sod cemetery at the school's football stadium, puts up a memorial for longtime Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla.

DeSantis directed U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff Friday outside the Leon County Courthouse, Tallahassee City Hall and the Florida Capitol.

