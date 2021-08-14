Advertisement

QB Justin Fields rallies Bears to 20-13 win over Dolphins

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rookie quarterback Justin Fields came off the bench in the second quarter and rallied the Chicago Bears from a 13-0 deficit to a 20-13 win over the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field to start each team's preseason.

Fields went 14 of 20 for 142 yards and threw a 30-yard TD pass in the third quarter to tight end Jesse James to put the Bears ahead for good, 17-13.

Fields also scrambled in for an 8-yard TD in the third quarter.

