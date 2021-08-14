Advertisement

Tropical Storm Grace forms as Fred shifts farther west

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As Tropical Depression Fred continued on a path into the Gulf of Mexico, Grace became a tropical storm early Saturday in the Atlantic Ocean and could follow a similar track.

As of the 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Grace was moving west at 22 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Grace is forecast to move over the Leeward Islands by Saturday night, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by Sunday and then the Dominican Republic by Monday.

Tropical Storm Grace track 5 a.m. Aug. 14, 2021
Tropical Storm Grace track 5 a.m. Aug. 14, 2021

The storm is expected to weaken early next week as it interacts with the Greater Antilles.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

South Florida remains in the cone of uncertainty, but any impact, if any, wouldn't be felt until mid-week.

"We're not expecting it to get considerably stronger," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Villanueva said.

Villanueva said most of the computer models keep Grace to the south of Florida.

Meanwhile, a flood watch remains in effect for Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties until 8 p.m. Sunday as Fred passes to the west of Florida's peninsula.

Tropical Depression Fred 5 a.m. Aug. 14, 2021
Tropical Depression Fred 5 a.m. Aug. 14, 2021

A tornado or two may be possible Saturday afternoon in South Florida.

Fred is forecast to make landfall in the Pensacola area on Monday.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

800+ Florida doctors demand DeSantis repeal anti-mask order
Port St. Lucie animal shelter adopts out its longest resident
Homicide victim's body found lying in road near West Palm
Tropical Storm Fred has formed in Caribbean; path remains toward Florida
Man shot in stomach at West Palm Beach apartment complex

Latest News

Pet detective helping to find a stolen Yorkie
DeSantis among hundreds to pay their respects to Bobby Bowden
Heavy rain causes floods in parts of the Treasure Coast
Doctor explains what you need to know about booster vaccine