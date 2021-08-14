Tropical Storm Grace weakens, remnants of Fred bringing rain

Fred weakened on Saturday to a tropical wave, but is expected to redevelop into a tropical storm on Sunday over the Gulf of Mexico.

The system is bringing rounds of rain to parts of South Florida on Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for parts of eastern Palm Beach County, including West Palm Beach south to Lake Worth, because of the remnants of Fred.

According to WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Kate Wentzel, models show scattered incoming rain and storms for Saturday night, but not all that impressive. Rain chances are 60% for Sunday with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Grace -- which formed early Saturday morning -- is bringing squally weather to the Lesser Antilles on Saturday. Heavy rainfall across the Lesser and Greater Antilles will be a concern in the coming days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of the 5 p.m. advisory, Grace has weakened slightly and is moving quickly westward toward the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

The storm is forecast to move over the Leeward Islands by Saturday night, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by Sunday, and the Dominican Republic by Monday.

Grace's projected path has shifted farther south as of 5 p.m., putting all of Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast out of the storm's long-range cone of uncertainty next week. Any potential impacts in South Florida won't be felt until mid-week, forecasters said.

"We will likely see some impacts," Wentzel said. "We are expecting a relatively typical summertime pattern of active storms each and every day."

Wentzel said Grace is expected to follow a similar track to Fred and thus could get sheared apart over the mountains of Hispaniola on Tuesday and Wednesday. She added that, as of now, Grace is not expected to intensify past a tropical storm.

"It could affect us here in South Florida as we head toward Thursday morning," said WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Steve Villanueva. "Winds at that time around 50 miles per hour."

Villanueva said most of the computer models keep Grace to the south of Florida and on the weaker side as it interacts with land and wind shear. He added that Grace will take the same track as Fred and will have lots of hurdles to deal with including land masses and wind shear, so intensification will be limited.

Meanwhile, a Flood Watch remains in effect for Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties until 8 p.m. Sunday as the remnants of Fred pass to the west of Florida's peninsula.

"The forecast still calls for Fred to become a tropical storm as we head into the next 24 hours or so," Villanueva said. "As this system starts to push up toward the north, we're gonna start to see that storm system develop once again into a tropical storm."

Villanueva said that with more of a westerly track, there won't be much wind for us in South Florida. We will have periods of locally heavy rain on Saturday as squalls move across the area. Some of the individual thunderstorms could produce gusty winds and an isolated tornado is possible.

Fred is forecast to make landfall in the Pensacola area on Monday.

