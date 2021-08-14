Advertisement

USGS: Magnitude 7.2 earthquake hits off coast of Haiti

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck Haiti early Saturday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake struck 12 km (7 miles) from the town of Saint-Louis du Sud, at a depth of 10 km, the USGS said.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was a tsunami warning after the quake.

No fatalities have been reported, according to the USGS. Still, they said on its website that "high casualties are probable and the disaster is likely widespread" and that "past events with this alert level have required a national or international level response."

According to the Associated Press, people in the capital of Port-au-Prince felt the tremor, and many of them rushed out into the streets in fear.

