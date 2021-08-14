Volunteer casting call for Maltz Jupiter Theatre grand opening season

The areas largest regional theatre, Maltz Jupiter Theatre is nearing the completion of a $36-million dollar renovation that’s doubling it in size, but opening for the next big Broadway-bound play takes both patrons and volunteers.

The Maltz Jupiter Theatre may look unrecognizable to many but for producing artistic director and chief executive Andrew Kato — it's home.

"I was 15-years-old when I started here in the Burt Reynold's Dinner Theatre and worked my way up from the kitchen up to the boxes of the Burt Reynold's when we did table side cooking," Kato said.

He actually put himself through college here before going to Broadway, producing for the tony awards — and being lured back home.

”Whether you’re Hamilton or any of the Broadway shows you see on stage they try out in a regional theatre like the Maltz Jupiter Theatre across the county and with our new facilities we’ll be able to attract the next pre-Broadway show,” he said.

The expansion includes a Broadway scaled stage and a larger conservatory for performing arts.

Patrons will also be greeted by a three-story production center where you can see into the soul of the theatre.

”The actors rehearsing on the top floor. On the second floor you’ll see the costumes being made,” Kato said.

But getting ready for what’s being called “grand reopening season” also takes a community of 400 volunteers.

”Regional support works in two ways both in patrons attending our shows and also in volunteers helping with those shows,” said Linnea Bailey, Maltz Jupiter Theatre director of public relations.

Volunteers for the grand opening season can work in ushering, bartending, production, marketing, costuming, development, and box office.

There have also been upgrades made that are pandemic specific.

”Putting UV lights in all of the air handlers. We’re also going to have hands-free toilets and sinks, hand sanitizing stations,” Kato said.

Ironically, as a result of the pandemic, the expansion is happening and is soon to be ready.

”To make use of this downtime to create this $36-million expansion so that we could be one of the great regional theatres in our country,” Kato said.

The theatre plans to open in early 2022 with the production Sweet Charity.

To be ready they need 400 volunteers.

A volunteer open house is happening at the Jupiter Community Center located at 200 Military Trail from noon to 3 p.m.

