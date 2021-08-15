Advertisement

Bridging the gap between law enforcement and at-risk youth

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
A nonprofit organization is partnering with a local art studio to help bridge the gap between law enforcement and at-risk youth.

On Sunday, kids from disenfranchised areas of Palm Beach County visited the Zero Empty Spaces studio in Palm Beach Gardens.

They learned how to better understand conflict resolution and motivational interviewing techniques.

The organization was founded by veteran and former police officer Robert Brzenchek.

Brzenchek believes that interaction between youth and law enforcement is crucial to ending.

“This is a great way or a form for all of us to get together, break bread so to speak, and raise awareness on something that is much needed,” said Brzenchek.

The foundation plans on implementing this same program in Philadelphia and Chicago.

For more information about the Robert Brzenchek Foundation, click here.

