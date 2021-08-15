Dwight George Richards: Port St. Lucie police searching for missing man
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Port St. Lucie police are searching for a missing man.
Dwight George Richards, 51, was last seen Saturday at approximately 6 p.m.
Police said Richards was last seen driving a black Mercedes SUV on the 200 block of SE Port St. Lucie Boulevard.
He was wearing g silver basketball shorts and a black t-shirt.
Richards has both arms heavily tattooed, officials said.
Anyone who knows Richards' whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Scripps Only Content 2021