Advertisement

Notre Dame selects starting QB for opener at FSU

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan is Notre Dame's starting quarterback.

Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly announced the choice Saturday in a Twitter post after suggesting for the last week that a decision would be coming soon.

Coan started for Wisconsin in 2019, leading the Badgers to the Big Ten Conference title game. He completed 70% of his passes and threw for 18 touchdowns.

Coan broke his foot before last season's abbreviated Big Ten schedule began in late October and did not play.

He transferred in the offseason to Notre Dame, where the Irish were looking to replace long-time starter Ian Book.

Notre Dame opens its season Sept. 5 at Florida State.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Fort Lauderdale police officer passes away from COVID-19
Tropical Storm Grace weakens, remnants of Fred bringing rain
Doctor explains what you need to know about booster vaccine
Port St. Lucie animal shelter adopts out its longest resident
Tropical Storm Fred has formed in Caribbean; path remains toward Florida

Latest News

QB Justin Fields rallies Bears to 20-13 win over Dolphins
More than 200 dead in Haiti earthquake
Walgreens, CVS begin offering third COVID-19 vaccine
Fort Lauderdale police officer passes away from COVID-19