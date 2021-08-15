Officials identify make of vehicle involved in fatal Greenacres hit-and-run crash

Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies have identified the make of the vehicle involved in Thursday's fatal hit-and-run crash.

Officials are looking for a gold or silver 1999-2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with an extended cab with a side-step they say can be used to get into the truck bed.

The crash occurred at about 10:50 p.m. on the 5100 block of Lake Worth Road in Greenacres.

PBSO said a 56-year-old Greenacres-area man was riding his bicycle southbound across the eastbound lanes of Lake Worth Road when he crossed in front of the path of the pickup truck.

According to officials, the driver fled the collision continuing east on Lake Worth Road.

The bicyclist, later identified as Efren Rocha, was pronounced dead at the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call Troy Snelgrove at 561-681-4536 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

