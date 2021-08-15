Sunrise Humane Society overflowing with adoptable pets

Sunrise Humane Society in Fort Pierce is seeking community assistance with pet adoption.

The nonprofit organization must take each pet brought to its doors, as mandated by county and city contracts, and it's now filled to capacity with adorable adoptable pets.

"We have many wonderful dogs in our care, please help us by adopting, becoming a volunteer, or making a donation.“ says Jan Dalcorso, volunteer board secretary, and dog foster Mom.

The new organization took over the animal shelter located at 100 Savannah Road in Fort Pierce, 5 months ago and since then over 900 pets have passed through the door in need of care and new homes.

The nonprofit said over 30% of the animals have been transferred to other local animal rescue organizations some have found new homes and some lost pets have returned to their owners, but they are still overflowing with pets in need of new homes.

Dogs and cats have been sterilized, vaccinated, and de-wormed. Adoption fees have been lowered to help pets get into new homes.

For more information and to see photos of some adoptable pets, click here.



Scripps Only Content 2021